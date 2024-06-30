Traffic sources reported that the A24 was closed between two roundabouts this morning (Sunday, June 30). The emergency services, including the air ambulance, were said to be at the scene.

An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to crash on A24 both ways from A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) to A283 The Pike.

"Detour in operation – for bus service one. Sensors are now showing that the closure length has increased and that the road is now closed in both directions.”

Bus company Stagecoach confirmed on social media that it was being affected by the A24 northbound road closure between Findon and Washington.

Its post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “There is a long diversion in place via Shoreham & Steyning, which will add time to your journey and impact punctuality.”

Meanwhile, a two-vehicle collision was also reported at Long Furlong, near Worthing. This resulted in additional traffic delays, with extra emergency services called out.

As of 12.30pm, a traffic map suggests the road is now open in all directions. Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) have been approached for more information.

