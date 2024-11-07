A259 traffic: Sussex road near Bexhill reopened after serious collision involving two cars, police at scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

7th Nov 2024, 1:38pm
A road in East Sussex was closed following a serious crash between two cars.

National Highways said the A259 is closed in both directions between the A27 (Westham) and the B2182 (near Bexhill) due to the incident. All emergency services including Sussex Police were in attendance.

It added: “National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.”

The road was reopened at about 1am today.

Related topics:SussexPoliceBexhillCarsEast SussexA29A259
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice