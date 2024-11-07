A road in East Sussex was closed following a serious crash between two cars.

National Highways said the A259 is closed in both directions between the A27 (Westham) and the B2182 (near Bexhill) due to the incident. All emergency services including Sussex Police were in attendance.

It added: “National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon.”

The road was reopened at about 1am today.