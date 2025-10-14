One side of a major road is closed after a car fire.

The A27 is shut westbound between the A259 at Chichester and the A259 at Emsworth.

Emergency resurfacing works are due to take place. The road surface is currently being assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.

A diversion has been set up using the hollow triangle symbol on road signs,

Exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259

Follow the A259 westbound

Continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.