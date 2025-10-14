A27 traffic: Road closed between Fishbourne and Emsworth after car fire
One side of a major road is closed after a car fire.
The A27 is shut westbound between the A259 at Chichester and the A259 at Emsworth.
Emergency resurfacing works are due to take place. The road surface is currently being assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.
A diversion has been set up using the hollow triangle symbol on road signs,
More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.