A27 traffic: Road closed between Fishbourne and Emsworth after car fire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
One side of a major road is closed after a car fire.

The A27 is shut westbound between the A259 at Chichester and the A259 at Emsworth.

Emergency resurfacing works are due to take place. The road surface is currently being assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diversion has been set up using the hollow triangle symbol on road signs,

  • Exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259
  • Follow the A259 westbound
  • Continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:A27EmsworthChichesterA259National Highways
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice