A27 closed: Delays after stretch between Lancing and Shoreham is closed by police

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

7th Oct 2024, 6:53am
A major A-road has been closed by police.

The A27 runs along the south coast from Southampton to Eastbourne. A stretch in West Sussex has been closed in both directions between the A2025 in Lancing and the A283 in Shoreham-by-Sea for a ‘police-led incident’, says National Highways.

Sussex Police have confirmed the closure but have not given any details about the reason behind it.

Diversion routes have been set up. Westbound - follow the 'hollow triangle' diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the A27 at Adur viaduct and take the A283 northbound
  • At Washington roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A24 southbound
  • Re-join the A27 at Offington corner roundabout

Eastbound - follow the 'hollow diamond' symbol

  • Exit the A27 at Offington corner roundabout
  • Take the 1st exit onto the A24 northbound
  • At Washington roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A283 southbound
  • Re-join the A27 at Adur viaduct

Delays are likely. Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

