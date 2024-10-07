Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major A-road has been closed by police.

The A27 runs along the south coast from Southampton to Eastbourne. A stretch in West Sussex has been closed in both directions between the A2025 in Lancing and the A283 in Shoreham-by-Sea for a ‘police-led incident’, says National Highways.

Sussex Police have confirmed the closure but have not given any details about the reason behind it.

Diversion routes have been set up. Westbound - follow the 'hollow triangle' diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A27 at Adur viaduct and take the A283 northbound

At Washington roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A24 southbound

Re-join the A27 at Offington corner roundabout

Eastbound - follow the 'hollow diamond' symbol

Exit the A27 at Offington corner roundabout

Take the 1st exit onto the A24 northbound

At Washington roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A283 southbound

Re-join the A27 at Adur viaduct

Delays are likely. Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.