A27 closed: Delays after stretch between Lancing and Shoreham is closed by police
The A27 runs along the south coast from Southampton to Eastbourne. A stretch in West Sussex has been closed in both directions between the A2025 in Lancing and the A283 in Shoreham-by-Sea for a ‘police-led incident’, says National Highways.
Sussex Police have confirmed the closure but have not given any details about the reason behind it.
Diversion routes have been set up. Westbound - follow the 'hollow triangle' diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the A27 at Adur viaduct and take the A283 northbound
- At Washington roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A24 southbound
- Re-join the A27 at Offington corner roundabout
Eastbound - follow the 'hollow diamond' symbol
- Exit the A27 at Offington corner roundabout
- Take the 1st exit onto the A24 northbound
- At Washington roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A283 southbound
- Re-join the A27 at Adur viaduct
Delays are likely. Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
