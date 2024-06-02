Breaking
A27 crash: Road closed westbound between Fishbourne and Emsworth after accident involving car and motorbike
The A27 is closed on the border of West Sussex and Hampshire after a crash between a car and motorbike
A major A-road is set to be closed for several hours after a crash involving a car and a motorbike.
The A27 in West Sussex is shut westbound between the Fishbourne roundabout and the the turn-off for Havant and Emsworth. Traffic is being diverted along the A259 via Fishbourne and Emsworth.
National Highways have warned drivers to allow extra time for journeys.
