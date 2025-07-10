A27 crash: Eastbound carriageway in West Sussex closed after serious multi-vehicle collision
The incident occurred between the A270 at Mile Oak and the A293 at Hangleton, with all lanes closed to traffic as emergency services attended the scene.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said: "The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed eastbound between the #A270 (#MileOak) and the #A293 (#Hangleton) following a serious multiple vehicle collision.
All emergency services are working at the scene with National Highways contractors en route to assist with closures on the approach."
