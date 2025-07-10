A27 crash: Eastbound carriageway in West Sussex closed after serious multi-vehicle collision

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

16 minutes ago
A serious multi-vehicle collision forced the closure of the A27 eastbound in West Sussex on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred between the A270 at Mile Oak and the A293 at Hangleton, with all lanes closed to traffic as emergency services attended the scene.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said: "The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed eastbound between the #A270 (#MileOak) and the #A293 (#Hangleton) following a serious multiple vehicle collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with National Highways contractors en route to assist with closures on the approach."

Related topics:A27West SussexEmergency servicesTrafficTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice