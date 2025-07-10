A serious multi-vehicle collision forced the closure of the A27 eastbound in West Sussex on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred between the A270 at Mile Oak and the A293 at Hangleton, with all lanes closed to traffic as emergency services attended the scene.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said: "The #A27 in #WestSussex is closed eastbound between the #A270 (#MileOak) and the #A293 (#Hangleton) following a serious multiple vehicle collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with National Highways contractors en route to assist with closures on the approach."