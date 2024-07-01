A27: East Sussex carriageway closed in both directions between Polegate & Beddingham after multi-vehicle crash

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A carriageway has been shut after a multi-vehicle collision in East Sussex.

National Highways said the A27 is closed in both directions between A2270 in Polegate and A26 in Beddingham due to the incident.

Have you signed up for our free NationalWorld Today newsletter?

Emergency services are on scene. The traffic service added: “Delays building in both directions so please allow extra journey time if in the area.”

Related topics:A27East SussexPolegateNational HighwaysEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.