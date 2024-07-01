A27: East Sussex carriageway closed in both directions between Polegate & Beddingham after multi-vehicle crash
A carriageway has been shut after a multi-vehicle collision in East Sussex.
National Highways said the A27 is closed in both directions between A2270 in Polegate and A26 in Beddingham due to the incident.
Emergency services are on scene. The traffic service added: “Delays building in both directions so please allow extra journey time if in the area.”
