A27 travel news: Road shut both ways between Lancing and Worthing after car and van crash
The A27 in West Sussex is shut between the A2025 at Lancing and the A24 at Worthing. Sussex Police are there and National Highways contractors “will be attending to assist with traffic management and clear-up works” says National Highways.
The AA says it was first reported at 5.40am.
Diversions have been set up. Drivers heading east can follow the 'hollow diamond' diversion symbol on road signs
Westbound road users can follow the hollow triangle
- Exit the A27 westbound at the Adur Viaduct just north of Shoreham-by-Sea and join the A283 northbound
- Continue north-westerly on the A283 northbound towards Washington
- At the Washington roundabout, turn left and join the A24 southbound
- Continue on the A24 southbound towards Worthing and then re-join the A27 westbound at Offington Corner
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.
