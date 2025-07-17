A major coastal A-road is closed both ways after a crash involving a car and a van.

The A27 in West Sussex is shut between the A2025 at Lancing and the A24 at Worthing. Sussex Police are there and National Highways contractors “will be attending to assist with traffic management and clear-up works” says National Highways.

The AA says it was first reported at 5.40am.

Diversions have been set up. Drivers heading east can follow the 'hollow diamond' diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the A27 eastbound at Offignton Corner (A24, just north of Lancing) and join the A24 northbound towards Washington

Turn right at the roundabout onto the A283 and continue south-easterly on this road towards Shoreham-by-Sea to then re-join the A27 eastbound

Westbound road users can follow the hollow triangle

Exit the A27 westbound at the Adur Viaduct just north of Shoreham-by-Sea and join the A283 northbound

Continue north-westerly on the A283 northbound towards Washington

At the Washington roundabout, turn left and join the A24 southbound

Continue on the A24 southbound towards Worthing and then re-join the A27 westbound at Offington Corner

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com or calling 0300 123 5000.