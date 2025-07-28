Drivers are facing delays of up to 30 minutes on the A282 northbound after a broken-down lorry forced the closure of the DartCharge east tunnel.

In an alert issued on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: South-East wrote: "#A282 northbound @DartCharge east tunnel is closed due to a broken down lorry. Delays of up to 30 minutes reported on approach."

The update also reminded drivers of current height restrictions in place, stating: "A height restriction of 4.8m is currently in place on the A282 northbound."

The A282 forms a key part of the M25 orbital route around London, with the Dartford tunnels serving as a major crossing point beneath the River Thames.