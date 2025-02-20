A282 crash: 45-minute delays on the A296/A225 southbound in Dartford after multi-vehicle collision

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

20th Feb 2025, 1:23pm

Motorists have been delayed of up to 45 minutes after a multi-vehicle collision on the A282 in Dartford.

National Highways said traffic is being held on the southbound of the carriageway within the A296/A225 following the incident.

The traffic service said on X: “Delays in excess of 45 minutes, approx. 5 miles of congestion back to #M25 J29 @DartCharge.”

