A3 closure: Carriageway between Cobham and M25 in Surrey closed after vehicle fire
A major road in Surrey has been partially closed following a vehicle fire on Tuesday morning (March 5). National Highways said lanes one and two of three on the A3 south between A245 in Cobham and the M25 (Junction 10) are closed to traffic after the incident.
Delays could last for hours if repair work is needed.
National Highways said: "@SurreyFRS (Surrey Fire and Rescue Service) , #TrafficOfficers and contractors are all working at the scene. Early indications are suggesting that the carriageway will need resurfacing."
