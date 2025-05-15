The A30 near the Exeter Airport has been closed following a lorry fire.

According to National Highways, the westbound carriageway between the B3174/B3180 junction near Ottery St Mary and the B3184 near Exeter was shut on Thursday afternoon after the fire involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Emergency crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

National Highways reported on X (formerly Twitter): “The #A30 is now closed westbound between #B3174/#B3180 (#OtterySaintMary) and #B3184 (#Exeter) due to a HGV fire. @DSFireUpdates are on scene.”

A lane on the eastbound carriageway has also been closed to assist emergency services. Drivers heading towards Exeter Airport are being advised to allow extra journey time. “Please allow plenty journey time if travelling to @Exeter_Airport,” National Highways added.

No details have yet been released about injuries or the cause of the fire.