A30 traffic update: Gridlock on Devon carriageway after multi-vehicle collision, police at scene

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Dec 2024, 1:56pm
Motorists have been warned of up to two-hour delays on the A30 after a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways said there are currently delays on the eastbound between the A388 Lauceston and the A386 Okehampton in Devon.

It added: “Devon and Cornwall Police are on scene. We will provide more details when the Police update us.”

