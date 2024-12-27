Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned of up to two-hour delays on the A30 after a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways said there are currently delays on the eastbound between the A388 Lauceston and the A386 Okehampton in Devon.

It added: “Devon and Cornwall Police are on scene. We will provide more details when the Police update us.”