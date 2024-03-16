Breaking
A303 closed: Caravan crash closes major Somerset route
The westbound side of the A303 is closed near Ilminster in Somerset after a crash involving a car towing a caravan.
Avon and Somerset Police have shut the road, while National Highways organise traffic management and diversions.
The diversion route is to
- Exit the A303 westbound at the A356 junction
- Join the A356 Prophet's Lane southbound and continue until the junction with the A30 at Crewkerne
- Join the A30 Chard Road westbound
- Continue on the A30 westbound towards Chard, until the junction with the A358
- Join the A358 Furnham Road northbound and continue onward to then re-join the A30 westbound at Horton Cross
National Highways have recommended leaving extra time for journeys. Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com, or by calling 0300 123 5000.
