Is the A303 closed? Traffic update after accident in Wiltshire
The A303 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A36 at Deptford and the A360 near Salisbury.
Wiltshire Police are investigating and National Highways says it is “expected that the road will remain closed for several further hours”. The crash was first reported at about 11.15am, says the AA traffic monitoring service.
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.
Eastbound diversion - follow the hollow diamond
- Exit the A303 eastbound at Deptford and at the traffic lights turn left onto the A36 towards Warminster.
- Continue on the A36 for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the B390 at Heytesbury.
- Turn right onto the B390 and continue for approximately 8 miles to the junction with the A360 at Shrewton.
- Turn right onto the A360 towards Salisbury.
- Remain on the A360 for approximately 4 miles to reach the Longbarrow Roundabout with the A303 and continue your journey.
Westbound diversion - follow the hollow triangle symbol
- Exit the A303 westbound at Longbarrow Roundabout
- Take the 3rd exit onto the A360
- At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A360
- After passing through Shrewton turn left onto the B390 (Chitterne Road)
- Continue for approximately 8 miles to the T-juntion.
- Turn left onto the A36 towards Knook
- Re-join the A303 at Deptford
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
