A major trunk road has been closed after what’s been called a “serious collision”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A303 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A36 for Deptford and the A360 near Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire, South West Ambulance Services and the Air Ambulance are in attendance, and it’s thought the road will be closed for several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amesbury police posted on Facebook: “The A303 has been closed near Winterbourne Stoke following a multi-vehicle collision. The A303 has been closed in both directions between Deptford interchange with A36/A303 and also at Longbarrow roundabout. The road is likely to be closed for some time. We would urge motorists to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience.”

Diversions have been set up. Eastbound drivers have been asked to follow the hollow diamond symbol on signs:

Exit the A303 eastbound at Deptford and at the traffic lights turn left onto the A36 towards Warminster.

Continue on the A36 for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the B390 at Heytesbury.

Turn right onto the B390 and continue for approximately 8 miles to the junction with the A360 at Shrewton.

Turn right onto the A360 towards Salisbury.

Remain on the A360 for approximately 4 miles to reach the Longbarrow Roundabout with the A303 and continue your journey.

Westbound drivers should follow the hollow triangle symbol.

Exit the A303 westbound at Longbarrow Roundabout

Take the 3rd exit onto the A360

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A360

After passing through Shrewton turn left onto the B390 (Chitterne Road)

Continue for approximately 8 miles to the T-juntion.

Turn left onto the A36 towards Knook

Re-join the A303 at Deptford

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.