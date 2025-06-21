Travellers heading to Stonehenge for the annual summer solstice celebrations faced major disruption on Saturday morning after a key stretch of the A303 was closed due to a police-led incident.

National Highways confirmed that the road remains shut in both directions between the A36 at Deptford and the A345 at Countess in Wiltshire. The closure, which was implemented “at the instruction of Wiltshire Police as a safety precaution,” has caused significant delays for those making their way to the ancient monument.

In a series of updates posted to X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: South-West warned drivers to follow diversion routes and remain cautious, especially due to the presence of pedestrians walking to the site.

People celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge. | Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

In an update at 10am, the traffic service said: “The #A303 in #Wiltshire has now reopened in both directions between the #A36#Deptford and #A345#Countess following a Wiltshire Police led incident in relation to #SummerSolstice at #Stonehenge. Please continue to allow extra journey time whilst delays clear in the area.”