A303 closed: Traffic delays in Wiltshire due to police incident near Stonehenge summer solstice event
National Highways confirmed that the road remains shut in both directions between the A36 at Deptford and the A345 at Countess in Wiltshire. The closure, which was implemented “at the instruction of Wiltshire Police as a safety precaution,” has caused significant delays for those making their way to the ancient monument.
In a series of updates posted to X (formerly Twitter), National Highways: South-West warned drivers to follow diversion routes and remain cautious, especially due to the presence of pedestrians walking to the site.
One post read: “Travelling to #Stonehenge for the #SummerSolstice? The #A303 remains closed both ways between the #A36 #Deptford and #A345 #Countess. Please follow diversion routes, and take care if you’re making your way to site, including being very alert to pedestrians if you’re driving in.”
They later added: “The #A303 in #Wiltshire remains closed both ways between the #A36 #Deptford and #A345 #Countess for a Wiltshire Police led incident in relation to #SummerSolstice at #Stonehenge. Please continue to allow extra journey time if travelling in the area today.”
In an update at 10am, the traffic service said: “The #A303 in #Wiltshire has now reopened in both directions between the #A36#Deptford and #A345#Countess following a Wiltshire Police led incident in relation to #SummerSolstice at #Stonehenge. Please continue to allow extra journey time whilst delays clear in the area.”