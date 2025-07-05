A major A-road has been shut because of a crash between two cars and a lorry.

The A303 in Wiltshire is closed eastbound between the A350 near Warminster and A36 at Deptford. National Highways says the carriageway has been closed so Wiltshire Police can work at the scene.

Recovery for the vehicles involved has been arranged and is en route.

There are delays of 15 minutes above expected journey times on the A303 eastbound approaching the A350, and a diversion has been set up, with drivers asked to follow the solid diamond symbol.

Exit the A303 at the junction with the A350 for Shaftesbury.

Turn right onto the A350 northbound towards Warminster

Continue on the A350 for approximately 6 miles, passing through Longbridge Deverill, until the roundabout with the A36 at Warminster.

Take the third exit onto the A36 eastbound towards Salisbury.

Remain on the A36 for approximately 10 miles, passing through Heytesbury, to the junction with the A303 at Deptford and continue your journey.

More information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.