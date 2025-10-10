A303 traffic: Road reopened both ways at Deptford near Salisbury in Wiltshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A major east-west trunk road has been reopened after a closure following an accident involving a lorry and at least two cars.

The A303 in Wiltshire was closed in both directions between the A36 for Deptford and the A360 near Salisbury due to what has been called “a serious collision”.

Wiltshire Police, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and South West Ambulance Services are at the scene, according to National Highways. It had been predicted that the road would be closed for several hours.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

