A303 in Wiltshire closed in both directions due to 'police led incident' as drivers warned of delays
Drivers are being warned of delays in Wiltshire this morning amid a “police led incident”.
National Highways confirmed that the A303 has been closed in both directions between the A345 Amesbury and the A3028 Bulford. The service added that delays are expected in the surrounding areas.
The traffic service said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “The #A303 in #Wiltshire is closed in both directions between #A345 #Amesbury and #A3028 #Bulford in following a Police led incident. Delays are building on approach to the closure.”
According to the Traffic England map updates, the event is expected to clear at around 12pm. Traffic conditions are expected around the same time.
