Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of delays in Wiltshire this morning amid a “police led incident”.

National Highways confirmed that the A303 has been closed in both directions between the A345 Amesbury and the A3028 Bulford. The service added that delays are expected in the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traffic service said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “The #A303 in #Wiltshire is closed in both directions between #A345 #Amesbury and #A3028 #Bulford in following a Police led incident. Delays are building on approach to the closure.”