A34 closed: Traffic update as lorry fire shuts road at junction with M4 at Chieveley

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago

A major north-south A-road is shut after lorry caught fire.

The A34 is shut in Berkshire is closed in both directions near its junction with the M4 at Chieveley.

National Highways said: “Work to recover the vehicle is underway. Delays building on approach. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.”

