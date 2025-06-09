A34 closed: Traffic update as lorry fire shuts road at junction with M4 at Chieveley
A major north-south A-road is shut after lorry caught fire.
The A34 is shut in Berkshire is closed in both directions near its junction with the M4 at Chieveley.
National Highways said: “Work to recover the vehicle is underway. Delays building on approach. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.”
