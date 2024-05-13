Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A35 in Dorset is shut throughout the afternoon following a serious crash

A road in Dorset has been closed following a serious crash. National Highways said the A35 is closed in both directions between the A37 (Dorchester) and A3066 (Bridport) due to the incident.

Dorset Police are among the emergency services on the scene. National Highways contractors will also be attending to assist with traffic management. The traffic service said: “Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon”

