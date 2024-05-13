A35 closure: Dorset road shut between Dorchester & Bridport after serious crash as police rushed to scene
A road in Dorset has been closed following a serious crash. National Highways said the A35 is closed in both directions between the A37 (Dorchester) and A3066 (Bridport) due to the incident.
Dorset Police are among the emergency services on the scene. National Highways contractors will also be attending to assist with traffic management. The traffic service said: “Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon”
The force said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A35 at Winterbourne Abbas near Dorchester. Road closures are in place and we would ask motorists to please seek alternative routes. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
