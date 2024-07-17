A38 traffic update: Carriageway in Staffordshire remains closed after serious overnight crash
National Highways said the A38 is closed in both directions between the A5121 (Burton upon Trent) and the A50 (Derby, Toyota Island) due to the incident that took place around 1.30am on the A38 southbound.
Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. Shortly after arriving at the scene the decision was made to implement a full carriageway closure due to the serious nature of the incident.
The traffic service said: “The northbound carriageway has also been closed. The emergency services continue to work at the scene with no current estimated times for re-opening.”
