A38 traffic update: Carriageway in Staffordshire remains closed after serious overnight crash

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

17th Jul 2024, 10:25am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road in Staffordshire remains closed after a serious crash in the early hours of Wednesday.

National Highways said the A38 is closed in both directions between the A5121 (Burton upon Trent) and the A50 (Derby, Toyota Island) due to the incident that took place around 1.30am on the A38 southbound.

Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. Shortly after arriving at the scene the decision was made to implement a full carriageway closure due to the serious nature of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you signed up for our free NationalWorld Today newsletter?

The traffic service said: “The northbound carriageway has also been closed. The emergency services continue to work at the scene with no current estimated times for re-opening.”

Related topics:A38National HighwaysWest Midlands Ambulance ServiceDerbyEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice