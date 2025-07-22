A3M closed: Traffic stopped on motorway near Havant in Hampshire

A motorway has been closed in both directions by police.

Traffic has been stopped on the A3M at Junction 5 near Havant in Hampshire.

National Highways says emergency services are working at the scene.

The road is closed both ways between Junction 5 for Havant and Junction 3 for Waterlooville.

More to follow.

