A3M closed: Traffic stopped on motorway near Havant in Hampshire
A motorway has been closed in both directions by police.
Traffic has been stopped on the A3M at Junction 5 near Havant in Hampshire.
National Highways says emergency services are working at the scene.
The road is closed both ways between Junction 5 for Havant and Junction 3 for Waterlooville.
More to follow.
