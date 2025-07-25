A417: Lane closure after vehicle fire causes major delays in Gloucestershire
National Highways said the incident occurred between the A46 at Brockworth and the A436, according to National Highways South-West.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the agency said:“1 lane (of 2) remains closed on the #A417 southbound in #Gloucestershire between the #A46 (#Brockworth) and the #A436 following a vehicle fire.
There are very long delays in the area. Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this afternoon.”
An updated statement issued shortly after confirmed that the southbound carriageway has since partially reopened: “The #A417 in #Gloucestershire is now OPEN southbound between the #A46 (#Brockworth) and the #A436.
“1 lane (of 2) remains closed at this time. Delays in the area are now easing significantly. Thanks for your patience if you've been held up.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.