A42: Road closed after multi-vehicle crash leaves drivers stranded in sweltering heat in Leicestershire
National Highways said the road was shut between J13 (Ashby-de-la-Zouch) and the M1 J23a, with drivers warned to “expect delays” and follow diversion routes.
“The #A42 is closed in both directions between J13 (#Ashby-de-la-Zouch) and the #M1 J23a following a multi vehicle collision,” the agency posted on X (formerly Twitter). “More information and diversion routes here: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates.”
One stranded motorist wrote in response on X: “Any updates?? There’s me much more cars overheating sitting idle in the heat otherwise!”