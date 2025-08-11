Motorists were left sitting in sweltering conditions after the A42 in Leicestershire was closed in both directions on Monday following a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways said the road was shut between J13 (Ashby-de-la-Zouch) and the M1 J23a, with drivers warned to “expect delays” and follow diversion routes.

“The #A42 is closed in both directions between J13 (#Ashby-de-la-Zouch) and the #M1 J23a following a multi vehicle collision,” the agency posted on X (formerly Twitter). “More information and diversion routes here: nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates.”

One stranded motorist wrote in response on X: “Any updates?? There’s me much more cars overheating sitting idle in the heat otherwise!”