A43: Northamptonshire road near M1 closed after rush hour crash as police at scene
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A43 in Northamptonshire has been closed following a rush hour crash on Friday.
National Highways said the carriageway remains closed southbound between the M1 J15a (Northampton) and the A5 (Towcester) due to a collision which occurred shortly before 8.45am.
The road was closed in both directions, and the northbound carriageway reopened just before 1pm. Northamptonshire Police are on scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.
The diversion route is now in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.