The A43 in Northamptonshire has been closed following a rush hour crash on Friday.

National Highways said the carriageway remains closed southbound between the M1 J15a (Northampton) and the A5 (Towcester) due to a collision which occurred shortly before 8.45am.

The road was closed in both directions, and the northbound carriageway reopened just before 1pm. Northamptonshire Police are on scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

The diversion route is now in place.