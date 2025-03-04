A major east-west A-road is closed after a collision.

The A45 is shut eastbound between the A6 at Irthlingborough and the B663 at Raunds in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police are there, says National Highways. It has warned that delays are likely on the approach to the closure and that diversion routes have been put in.

The diversion route for eastbound drivers is:

Exit the A45 at the A45/A6 Chowns Mill Roundabout.

Then take the 1st exit (left) off the roundabout onto the A6 northbound

Continue on the A6 passing through the A6/B5348 Station Rd Roundabout, and around Irthlingborough

Continue on A6 north through Finedon passing through the mini roundabouat the A6/A510 Wellingborough Rd junction and along A6 Burton Latimer Bypass to the A14 J10 Interchange.

At the A14 J10 interchange, take the 4th exit onto the A14 eastbound.

Continue on the A14 past A14 J11 and J12 to A14 J13 Thrapston.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website or calling 0300 123 5000.