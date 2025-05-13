A45 shut: Road closed near Northampton after gas tanker 'incident'

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

13th May 2025, 7:21am
A major A-road has been closed both ways after an “incident” involving a gas tanker.

Police say a man is fighting for life and has been taken to hospital.

The incident happened at about 3.10am. Both sides of the A45 near Northampton were closed between Riverside and the Barnes Meadow Interchange, although the westbound side has now been reopened, National Highways has confirmed.

Police, fire and paramedics are all on the scene and diversions have been put in place.

Police say the eastbound section is likely to remain closed for several hours.

The injured man has been taken to University Hospital Coventry.

