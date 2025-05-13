A major A-road has been closed both ways after an “incident” involving a gas tanker.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man is fighting for life and has been taken to hospital.

The incident happened at about 3.10am. Both sides of the A45 near Northampton were closed between Riverside and the Barnes Meadow Interchange, although the westbound side has now been reopened, National Highways has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, fire and paramedics are all on the scene and diversions have been put in place.

Police say the eastbound section is likely to remain closed for several hours.

The injured man has been taken to University Hospital Coventry.