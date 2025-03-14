A major A-road will be closed for most of the day because of a hydraulic fluid spill.

The A46 in Warwickshire is closed southbound between the A439 at the Marraway Roundabout and the A3400 at Stratford-upon-Avon due to the spillage, which has damaged the road surface.

National Highways has said it has been told a full carriageway resurfacing will be needed, and so the road will be shut for most of the day. Diversions will be set up through the local area.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.