The A46 has been closed in both directions after a vehicle fire

A Lincolnshire road has been closed after a vehicle caught fire, causing a large diesel spillage at the scene. National Highways said the A46 is closed in both directions between the A1434 in Hykeham and the B1190 near Lincoln due to the incident.

Lincolnshire Police are among the emergency services in attendance. The traffic service added: “There is a large diesel spillage at the scene, of which National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with clearing.”

