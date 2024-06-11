A46 closure: Lincolnshire carriageway shut after fuel spill & vehicle fire as police rushed to scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Lincolnshire road has been closed after a vehicle caught fire, causing a large diesel spillage at the scene. National Highways said the A46 is closed in both directions between the A1434 in Hykeham and the B1190 near Lincoln due to the incident.
Lincolnshire Police are among the emergency services in attendance. The traffic service added: “There is a large diesel spillage at the scene, of which National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with clearing.”
In an update at 1.35pm, National Highways said the road emains closed in both directions, due to the ‘severe’ diesel spillage. It said: “ Unfortunately the diesel spillage is severe enough that the road needs fully resurfacing. The closure will be in place throughout the day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.