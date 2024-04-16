A major road in Lincolnshire has been shut in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision. The A46 between the B1190 and the B1378 near Lincoln is closed in both directions due to the incident, National Highways said.

All emergency services are currently at the scene. The traffic service said: “Lincolnshire Police currently lead the response following a serious collision which has closed the A46 in both directions between the B1378 and the B1190 near Skellingthorpe. All emergency services are assisting at the scene with recovery arranged and en route.”