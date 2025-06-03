Is the A46 open? Traffic update as crash between van and lorry closes stretch near Kenilworth and Coventry in Warwickshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago

A major A-road will be closed in one direction all morning after a crash involving a lorry and a van.

The incident, which has been described as a “serious collision” by National Highways, happened at about 3.30am today.

It was on the A46 in Warwickshire, on the southbound side between the A45 for Coventry and the A452 for Kenilworth.

National Highways said: “Warwickshire Police investigations are taking place this morning and the carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.”

Police have also warned about disruption while the investigations take place.

Traffic is being diverted on local roads, and there is congestion stretching back into the Coventry side of the A45.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

