A major A-road will be closed in one direction all morning after a crash involving a lorry and a van.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which has been described as a “serious collision” by National Highways, happened at about 3.30am today.

It was on the A46 in Warwickshire, on the southbound side between the A45 for Coventry and the A452 for Kenilworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said: “Warwickshire Police investigations are taking place this morning and the carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.”

Police have also warned about disruption while the investigations take place.

Traffic is being diverted on local roads, and there is congestion stretching back into the Coventry side of the A45.

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.