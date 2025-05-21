A46 traffic updates: Road closed northbound after lorry overturns on Brownhills roundabout in Nottinghamshire
An overturned lorry is set to cause long queues during the morning rush hour.
The A46 in Nottinghamshire is closed northbound between the A617 Cattle Market Roundabout near Newark and the A1 at Winthorpe because a truck as flipped on the Brownhills roundabout.
Nottinghamshire Police and National Highways contractors have been called out.
A diversion route has been set up
- Exit the A46 northbound at the Cattle Market roundabout and join the A616 northbound
- At the mini roundabout in South Muskham, continue northbound on the B6325 towards the A1
- Join the A1 southbound and then exit at the A46 junction at Winhorpe to then re-join the A64 northbound
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.