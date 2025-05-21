An overturned lorry is set to cause long queues during the morning rush hour.

The A46 in Nottinghamshire is closed northbound between the A617 Cattle Market Roundabout near Newark and the A1 at Winthorpe because a truck as flipped on the Brownhills roundabout.

Nottinghamshire Police and National Highways contractors have been called out.

A diversion route has been set up

Exit the A46 northbound at the Cattle Market roundabout and join the A616 northbound

At the mini roundabout in South Muskham, continue northbound on the B6325 towards the A1

Join the A1 southbound and then exit at the A46 junction at Winhorpe to then re-join the A64 northbound

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.