A46 traffic: Multiple injured after crash involving bus carrying school children and lorry in Lancashire
Lancashire Police said at least 16 people sustained “minor” injuries in the crash that took palce on the A46 near Syston, with 10 taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed northbound between A607 near Cossington and the B676 following the incident.
Leicestershire Police said: “Police received a report at 9.30am today of a collision involving a bus, containing a number of schoolchildren, and an HGV on the A46 northbound carriageway near to Syston. 16 passengers sustained minor injuries.”
As of 2pm, National Highways said the road has now reopened “with no reported delays”.
