A major road in Norfolk is closed after a crash.

National Highways says: “The A47 in Norfolk is closed in both directions between the A1075 (Dereham) and B1110 (North Tuddenham) due to a police led incident. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.” Delays are expected in the area.

Diversion Routes

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs

At the A1065 Swaffham Interchange, head on the A1065 following signs towards Fakenham.

Continue on the A1065 towards Fakenham and turn off at the A1065/A148 junction, following signs towards Norwich.

Then, head along the A148 signed towards Norwich, up to the roundabout with the A148/A1067.

From this roundabout, head along the A1067, following signs for Norwich, up to the junction with the A1067/A140, following signs towards Ipswich, up to the A140/A1074 junction.

Take the A1074, following signs towards Swaffham.

Rejoin the A47 eastbound at the A1074 Longwater Interchange, following signs towards Great Yarmouth.

There has been no update on injuries or the nature of the crash. National Highways adds: “Road users travelling westbound are advised to take the above diversion but in reverse.”