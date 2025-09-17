A47 closed: Major road in Norfolk closed in both directions between Dereham and North Tuddenham after crash

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A major road in Norfolk is closed after a crash.

National Highways says: “The A47 in Norfolk is closed in both directions between the A1075 (Dereham) and B1110 (North Tuddenham) due to a police led incident. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.” Delays are expected in the area.

Diversion Routes

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs

  • At the A1065 Swaffham Interchange, head on the A1065 following signs towards Fakenham.
  • Continue on the A1065 towards Fakenham and turn off at the A1065/A148 junction, following signs towards Norwich.
  • Then, head along the A148 signed towards Norwich, up to the roundabout with the A148/A1067.
  • From this roundabout, head along the A1067, following signs for Norwich, up to the junction with the A1067/A140, following signs towards Ipswich, up to the A140/A1074 junction.
  • Take the A1074, following signs towards Swaffham.
  • Rejoin the A47 eastbound at the A1074 Longwater Interchange, following signs towards Great Yarmouth.

There has been no update on injuries or the nature of the crash. National Highways adds: “Road users travelling westbound are advised to take the above diversion but in reverse.”

Related topics:A47NorfolkNational Highways
