A47 closure: Norfolk road closed in both directions between King's Lynn & Swaffham due to overturned lorry
A road in Norfolk has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned. National Highways said the A47 is closed between A10/A149 near King’s Lynn and the A1122 near Swaffham for recovery for an overturned Heavy Goods Vehicle.
However, the traffic service said motorists can still access the A47 in both directions up to Middleton, where traffic is then being diverted via local roads by Norfolk Police. It added: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
