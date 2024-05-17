Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A47 in Norfolk has been closed due to an overturned lorry

A road in Norfolk has been closed in both directions after a lorry overturned. National Highways said the A47 is closed between A10/A149 near King’s Lynn and the A1122 near Swaffham for recovery for an overturned Heavy Goods Vehicle.