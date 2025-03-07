An accident has closed a major A-road, causing miles of queueing traffic.

The collision has taken place on the A47 in Norfolk between Acle and Blofield, according to the Highways Agency, which says police are on the scene.

It says there are about two miles of queues in both directions.

The A47 is a major trunk road that runs from east to west, connecting Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast with Norwich, Kings Lynn, and Peterborough.