A47 accident: Road closed between Acle and Blofield in Norfolk

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

7th Mar 2025, 8:30am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An accident has closed a major A-road, causing miles of queueing traffic.

The collision has taken place on the A47 in Norfolk between Acle and Blofield, according to the Highways Agency, which says police are on the scene.

It says there are about two miles of queues in both directions.

The A47 is a major trunk road that runs from east to west, connecting Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast with Norwich, Kings Lynn, and Peterborough.

Related topics:A47NorfolkPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice