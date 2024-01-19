A483 closure: serious crash near Wrexham closes road during rush hour
Drivers have been warned that the road may remain closed for "a number of hours"
A busy road near Wrexham has been closed to traffic after a serious crash.
The A483 has been closed following the crash which took place in the early hours of Friday morning (January 19). The dual carriageway southbound between junction 4 and junction 3 has been closed while investigators and emergency services attend the scene.
Traffic Wales said: "Road remains closed southbound at this time. It is likely to be closed for some time."
Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes. North Wales Police said in a statement: "This section of the A483 remains closed and is likely to do so for a number of hours."
