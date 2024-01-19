Telling news your way
A483 closure: serious crash near Wrexham closes road during rush hour

Drivers have been warned that the road may remain closed for "a number of hours"

Heather Carrick
1 minute ago
A crash on the A483 near Wrexham has closed the road and caused morning tailbacks. (Credit: Traffic Wales)

A busy road near Wrexham has been closed to traffic after a serious crash.

The A483 has been closed following the crash which took place in the early hours of Friday morning (January 19). The dual carriageway southbound between junction 4 and junction 3 has been closed while investigators and emergency services attend the scene.

Traffic Wales said: "Road remains closed southbound at this time. It is likely to be closed for some time."

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes. North Wales Police said in a statement: "This section of the A483 remains closed and is likely to do so for a number of hours."

