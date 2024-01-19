Drivers have been warned that the road may remain closed for "a number of hours"

A crash on the A483 near Wrexham has closed the road and caused morning tailbacks. (Credit: Traffic Wales)

A busy road near Wrexham has been closed to traffic after a serious crash.

The A483 has been closed following the crash which took place in the early hours of Friday morning (January 19). The dual carriageway southbound between junction 4 and junction 3 has been closed while investigators and emergency services attend the scene.

Traffic Wales said: "Road remains closed southbound at this time. It is likely to be closed for some time."