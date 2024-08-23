A5 traffic: Major delays on A5 & A483 due to serious crash in Shropshire as emergency services rush to scene
National Highways said traffic has been stopped entirely on the A483 between A5 and the A49 near Shrewsbury, Shropshire following the incident on Friday (August 23), leading to an estimated delay of at least one hour and approximately three miles of standing traffic.
The collision is currently being managed by the Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Shropshire, along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS). Further details about the incident are yet to be released as emergency teams continue their work at the scene.
National Highways said: “The A483 is closed in both directions between the A5 (Oswestry) and the A495 near the Welsh border due to a serious collision. Emergency services including West Mercia Police are in attendance. Air ambulance also attended the scene.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes that are in place.
