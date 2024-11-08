A5 closed: Road shut between M6 Toll and Norton Canes after lorry fire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

8th Nov 2024, 6:34am
The A5 in Staffordshire near Norton Canes and the M6 Toll junctionplaceholder image
The A5 in Staffordshire near Norton Canes and the M6 Toll junction | Google
A major A-road is closed both ways after a lorry fire early this morning.

The A5 is shut in both directions between the M6 Toll at the Great Wyrley junction and the B4154 for Norton Canes. National Highways and Staffordshire Police have blocked off the road while the lorry is recovered.

They have warned of delays on the approach to the closure and on diversion routes. The routes are:

Westbound - follow the solid square sign

  • Exit the A5 at Turf island and take the 3rd exit onto the B4154 (Walsall Road)
  • At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A5190 (Lichfield Road)
  • At the second roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A460
  • At the third roundabout take the 3rd exit to rejoin the A5

Eastbound - no symbol

  • Exit the A5 at the A460 roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A460 northbound
  • At the third roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5190 (Cannock Road)
  • At the second roundabout take the 4th exit onto the B4154 (Hednesford Road)
  • Re-join the A5 at Turf island

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com  or by calling 0300 123 5000.

Related topics:National Highways
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice