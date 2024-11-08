The A5 in Staffordshire near Norton Canes and the M6 Toll junction | Google

A major A-road is closed both ways after a lorry fire early this morning.

The A5 is shut in both directions between the M6 Toll at the Great Wyrley junction and the B4154 for Norton Canes. National Highways and Staffordshire Police have blocked off the road while the lorry is recovered.

They have warned of delays on the approach to the closure and on diversion routes. The routes are:

Westbound - follow the solid square sign

Exit the A5 at Turf island and take the 3rd exit onto the B4154 (Walsall Road)

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A5190 (Lichfield Road)

At the second roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A460

At the third roundabout take the 3rd exit to rejoin the A5

Eastbound - no symbol

Exit the A5 at the A460 roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A460 northbound

At the third roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5190 (Cannock Road)

At the second roundabout take the 4th exit onto the B4154 (Hednesford Road)

Re-join the A5 at Turf island

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.