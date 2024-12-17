A5 traffic: Road in Leicestershire closed after serious crash involving car, police at scene
The A5 in Leicestershire has been closed following a serious collision.
National Highways said the road is closed southbound between the M69 Hinckley and the A430 Magna Park after the incident involving a car.
The traffic service said: “The A5 in Leicestershire is closed in both directions between the M69 (J1) near Hinckley and the A4303 at Lutterworth due to a serious collision involving a car. Leicestershire Police are in attendance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.