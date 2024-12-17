The A5 in Leicestershire has been closed following a serious collision.

National Highways said the road is closed southbound between the M69 Hinckley and the A430 Magna Park after the incident involving a car.

The traffic service said: “The A5 in Leicestershire is closed in both directions between the M69 (J1) near Hinckley and the A4303 at Lutterworth due to a serious collision involving a car. Leicestershire Police are in attendance.”