Breaking

A5: major road near Warwickshire and Leicestershire remains closed after overnight serious collision

National Highways has warned that the road will remained closed throughout the morning
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There are early-morning delays near Warwickshire and Leicestershire this morning after a serious collision took place last night.

The A5 remains closed in both directions between M69 and A4303 near Magna Park. Emergency services, including Warwickshire and Leicestershire Police are in attendance at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways said in a traffic alert update: "The road has been closed overnight for collision investigation works to take place and these works will continue throughout the morning. Road users are being diverted via local routes. No official, signed diversion route exists for this section of road.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Related topics:WarwickshireLeicestershireEmergency servicesNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.