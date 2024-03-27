A5: major road near Warwickshire and Leicestershire remains closed after overnight serious collision
There are early-morning delays near Warwickshire and Leicestershire this morning after a serious collision took place last night.
The A5 remains closed in both directions between M69 and A4303 near Magna Park. Emergency services, including Warwickshire and Leicestershire Police are in attendance at the scene.
National Highways said in a traffic alert update: "The road has been closed overnight for collision investigation works to take place and these works will continue throughout the morning. Road users are being diverted via local routes. No official, signed diversion route exists for this section of road.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
