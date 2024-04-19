A52 closure: Derby road closed due to oil spillage caused by overturned vehicle as police rush to scene
A road has been closed after a vehicle overturned in Derby. National Highways said the A52 westbound is now closed between the B6003 in Sandiacre and A5111 in Derby following the incident, which has been described as ‘serious’
Derbyshire Police are currently working at the scene. The traffic service said there are no delays on approach to this closure.
National Highways said: “The A52 has been closed westbound to allow Derbyshire Police to respond to a serious incident that occurred shortly after 12.40 this afternoon following an overturned vehicle.
“The collision has also resulted in an oil spillage in the carriageway which will need clearing before it is safe for the road to re-open. The involved vehicle has now been moved up-right and recovery is being organised. National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management.”
