Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road has been closed after a vehicle overturned in Derby. National Highways said the A52 westbound is now closed between the B6003 in Sandiacre and A5111 in Derby following the incident, which has been described as ‘serious’

Derbyshire Police are currently working at the scene. The traffic service said there are no delays on approach to this closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said: “The A52 has been closed westbound to allow Derbyshire Police to respond to a serious incident that occurred shortly after 12.40 this afternoon following an overturned vehicle.