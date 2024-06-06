A52 delays: Nottinghamshire road between Gamston & Wheatcroft closed after multi-vehicle crash
A Nottinghamshire road has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash
A road in Nottinghamshire is closed following a multi vehicle collision. National Highways said the A52 is shut in both directions between the A6011 (Gamston) and A606 (Wheatcroft) due to the incident.
Emergency services, including Nottinghamshire Police and Ambulance Services are in attendance. Diversion routes are currently in place.
