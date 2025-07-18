A61 York Place: Police shut road in Harrogate after crash, motorists told to avoid area
Police have shut a road in Harrogate following a road traffic collision.
North Yorkshire Police said the emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A61 York Place in the town centre.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
A police spokesperson said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services work at the scene.”
