A61 York Place: Police shut road in Harrogate after crash, motorists told to avoid area

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Police have shut a road in Harrogate following a road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire Police said the emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A61 York Place in the town centre.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you for your patience and understanding while emergency services work at the scene.”

