A627(M): Road closed in both directions due to police-led incident near Rochdale and Oldham

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

17 minutes ago

Police have closed the A627(M) in both directions following a police-led incident in Greater Manchester.

National Highways said the carriageway was closed between Junction 3 (M62/Rochdale) and Junction 1 (A663/Oldham) on Monday afternoon.

National Highways confirmed the closure on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posting: “#A627M both directions between J3 (#M62 #Rochdale) and J1 (#A663 #A627 #Oldham) #Greatermanchester ROAD CLOSED Due to an ongoing incident being led by @gmpolice Further info to follow regarding diversion and releasing traffic in the closure.”

Police have closed the A627(M) in both directions following a police-led incident in Greater Manchester. | Stock

Greater Manchester Police are currently at the scene and have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

In an update, National Highways said the incident has been resolved and the carriageway is now open in both directions.

