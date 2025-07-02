A63: Carriageway shut and air ambulance on scene after crash involving motorcycle in East Yorkshire
According to National Highways, the closure affects the A63 eastbound between the A1034 at South Cave and the A15 at Hessle.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance and officers from Humberside Police’s Roads Unit (@HumberbeatRoads), were called to the scene. National Highways initially reported: “Traffic is held on the #A63 in both directions between #A1034 #SouthCave and #A15 #Hessle due to a collision involving a motorcycle. @HumberbeatRoads + an Air Ambulance are in attendance. Delays of 30 mins eastbound on approach. Updates to follow soon.”
Later updates confirmed the eastbound carriageway had been fully closed: “The #A63 is NOW CLOSED EASTBOUND between #A1034 #SouthCave and #A15 #Hessle due to a collision involving a motorcycle. Traffic caught within the closure is leaving the A63 at #Welton. The westbound carriageway is now open,” National Highways: Yorkshire posted on X.
The latest alert from National Highways stated: “The #A63 remains CLOSED EASTBOUND between #A1034 #SouthCave and #A15 #Hessle due to a collision involving a motorcycle. Traffic caught within the closure is leaving the A63 at #Welton.”
