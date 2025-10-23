A63 traffic: Road closed after accident and fuel spill

A major road has been closed after a large fuel spill.

The A63 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is westbound between the A15 for Hessle and the A1034 for South Cave after a crash.

National Highways says that after the collision there is “a large fuel spillage across the road surface” and so the road, which has been blocked since about 6.30am, has now been officially closed for a clean-up operation to take place. It has said: “Allow extra time this morning.”

Emergency services are working at the scene.

