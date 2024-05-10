Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major road in North Yorkshire has been closed following a serious crash

A major carriageway in North Yorkshire has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the A64 is closed in both directions between the A1237 (York) and B1248 (Malton) due to the incident.

The traffic service said emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are in attendance. It added: “Recovery are on scene and are removing the vehicles involved. There has also been an oil spillage on the carriageway that will be assessed and treated before the carriageway reopens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...