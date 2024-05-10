A64 delays: North Yorkshire road closed between York & Malton after 'serious' accident causes oil spill
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major carriageway in North Yorkshire has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the A64 is closed in both directions between the A1237 (York) and B1248 (Malton) due to the incident.
The traffic service said emergency services including North Yorkshire Police are in attendance. It added: “Recovery are on scene and are removing the vehicles involved. There has also been an oil spillage on the carriageway that will be assessed and treated before the carriageway reopens.
“Traffic is being diverted via local routes. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.